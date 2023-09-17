South Carolina freshman O-lineman to miss season with injury

South Carolina offensive lineman Markee Anderson is out for the season, coach Shane Beamer announced Sunday night.

He will have surgery this week on his knee, Beamer said, and be back in the spring. Beamer did not specify further on the nature of Anderson’s injury, beyond the fact that it’s not an ACL or any other long-term issue. The injury had been lingering since August, Beamer added.

“We felt like the best thing for him is to shut him down,” Beamer said.

The freshman did not travel with the team to Athens for the game against Georgia over the weekend. He is one of two Gamecocks who have been ruled out for the year. Linebacker Mo Kaba “suffered a left knee injury early in Saturday night’s contest against North Carolina,” according to a news release.

Receiver Antwane Juice Wells left the game in Athens with a foot injury. Since the preseason, Beamer described Wells situation as a “lower-body injury.” On Saturday, however, he told CBS on the air that Wells was “done right now, maybe a broken bone in foot. Good news it is the one he had surgery on. He got a screw in it. I doubt he comes back today.”

Wells returned to the sideline a few minutes later, hopping on his right foot and stopping to visit with family members before taking a seat in the bench area. He was seen with ice on the left foot. He will see a specialist on Tuesday, Beamer said after the game.