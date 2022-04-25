South Carolina fugitive wanted in robbery, kidnapping nabbed in Erie following police chase

A South Carolina man whom authorities said was wanted on robbery and kidnapping charges for an incident in South Carolina in February was caught in Erie County late Thursday afternoon following a pursuit that damaged at least two Pennsylvania State Police vehicles.

Justin A. Penzes, 33, of Lexington, South Carolina, was arraigned Friday morning on charges including three first-degree felony counts of aggravated assault and a third-degree felony count of fleeing police in the pursuit. He was jailed on a $75,000 bond, according to online docket information.

The pursuit began shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday on the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 in McKean Township. It traveled along portions of Route 215, Route 20 and Route 6N before state police were able to stop the fleeing vehicle on I-90 in Springfield Township, according to information in the criminal complaint filed against Penzes.

Troopers wrote in Penzes' complaint that a trooper stopped a Mazda with an Illinois registration on I-90 after seeing the car traveling too closely to another vehicle and determining that the car had an expired registration. The driver, who was identified by his South Carolina license as Penzes, was wearing what appeared to be a wig, investigators wrote in the complaint.

When the trooper asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, the driver lit a cigarette and drove off. During the pursuit, the driver drove west in the eastbound lanes of Route 20 for several miles and struck several state police vehicles, damaging at least two of them, according to information in the complaint.

Investigators wrote that after running Penzes' information they learned he had a warrant out of South Carolina for robbery with a deadly weapon. State police confirmed on Friday that the warrant was out of Lexington County, South Carolina.

According to information supplied by the Lexington County, South Carolina, Sheriff's Office and information posted by the office on Twitter on April 8, Penzes was wanted for robbery and kidnapping in an incident from Feb. 9. A man told investigators he had been kidnapped at gunpoint and was forced to get into the trunk area of his vehicle. The man said he got out of the vehicle at a gas station and the person who had his car, who he described as a friend, drove off, according to information from the sheriff's office.

Penzes was also a suspect in the theft of a vehicle in Lexington County on Feb. 14, according to information from the sheriff's office.

Other law enforcement agencies were involved in the search for Penzes, according to the sheriff's office. That included the Hamburg, New York, Police Department, which posted information on Penzes on the department's Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to the post, Penzes was seen in Hamburg between noon and 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators wrote that Penzes was also reported to have been seen in West Seneca, New York, on Tuesday.

"Relationships are crucial when it comes to fighting crime and getting criminals off the street. We're grateful to all the agencies ― even several states away ― that took the apprehension of Penzes so seriously. Because of their work, we can now start the process of bringing him back to South Carolina to face his charges," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement to the Erie Times-News.

