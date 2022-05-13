‘It’s Astronomical’: South Carolina gas prices hit record high

South Carolina is usually known for its lower gas prices, but now it’s among 10 states that saw the highest jump in prices since last week.

Currently, the average price is $4.13 per gallon, which breaks a four-year record high.

Business owner William Spake drives thousands of miles a week.

“We’re having to charge customers extra just for going places,” Spake told Channel 9.

He said it costs between $120 and $200 to fill up his large trucks.

“It’s astronomical right now,” Spake said. “We’re spending thousand to get places and get stuff done.”

Channel 9′s South Carolina bureau reporter Tina Terry was in Fort Mill on Friday where the cost per gallon of unleaded was $4.19.

According to AAA, in South Carolina the average cost per gallon of unleaded was $3.72 a month ago. A year ago, the average was $2.85.

Since last week, gas prices in South Carolina have increased by 20 cents.

Experts said they do not expect prices to go down as Memorial Day and summer approach.

The gas tax in the state has increased each year since 2017, but crude oil prices have also pushed prices at the pump to new heights in South Carolina.

“We try not to go too far or do too much,” motorist Mary Wallace said.

