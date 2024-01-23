South Carolina hosts No. 6 Kentucky on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch, what to expect

Stephen Clark shot free throws in the waning minutes of Monday’s practice. Ta’Lon Cooper worked on 3-pointers on the other side of the court. Over and over again, the two kept practicing their chosen shot.

Lamont Paris stood at the scorer’s table on the court, watching the pair and talking with the rest of the South Carolina men’s basketball roster. The final practice before USC’s two-game SEC homestand this week was done, and awaiting them is No. 6 Kentucky.

The same Kentucky that USC beat on the road last year. The same Kentucky that’s nationally ranked. The same Wildcats that lead the SEC in points per game (91.6) and are second in 3-pointers made (175) and third in blocks (5.6).

It’s a matchup with long-term implications for South Carolina, and a game Kentucky will be desperate to win at Colonial Life Arena — taking revenge from last season’s game at Rupp Arena.

How to watch today’s game

Who: South Carolina (15-3, 3-2 SEC) vs. No. 6 Kentucky (14-3, 4-1)

When: 7 pm Tuesday

Where: Colonial Life Arena

TV: SEC Network

Series history: Kentucky leads the all-time series, 54-14, but USC has won three of the last six meetings. That includes the 71-68 win at Rupp Arena last season.

Previewing Kentucky

The Wildcats moved up two spots to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after beating Mississippi State and Georgia last week. Kentucky has won five of its last six games, suffering its only SEC loss to Texas A&M on Jan. 13.

“Offensively, they’re significantly different and more versatile than they were last year,” Paris said. “A lot of guys that can score, they shoot the three ball way, way better. … So you know, a completely different team on both sides.”

Head coach John Calipari’s Kentucky roster has three players all over 7 feet tall: Aaron Bradshaw, Ugonna Onyenso and newly NCAA-approved freshman, Zvonimir Ivisic.

Ivisic, originally from Croatia, made his debut against Georgia on Saturday at forward. He scored 13 points, five rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes of game time. Ivisic had been ineligible to play while his NCAA waiver was waiting to be approved.

“We will worry mostly about us,” Paris said. “I mean, he’s a talented, talented player, but they’ve got a lot of guys that are talented.”

A big part of preparing for the Wildcats this year, Paris said, is facing the offense they’ve created. Kentucky is a high-scoring team and can quickly turn a few baskets into a 12-0 run. USC has been on both sides of what a fast-scoring team can do to an opponent. They’ve done it themselves and have seen the losing side of that scenario.

Keeping the game within arm’s reach and guarding the 3-point shot well will be vital in slowing down the Wildcats.

“They’re pushing the ball a lot faster than what they did last year,” BJ Mack said. “They’re more detail-oriented, getting the ball out quick and trying to score at a fast pace.”

How’s USC doing?

The Gamecocks are just one victory away from tying their SEC win total (four) from last season. They’ve broken a number of barriers down since the start of the season, redefining what type of team USC can be.

It’s the second time that USC has a chance to prove it against a Top 25 program.

“I mean (the fans) are excited for us,” Cooper said, “and we’re gonna just try to do whatever it takes to put on a show for them.”

South Carolina didn’t receive any votes in this week’s AP Top 25 after multiple weeks of receiving some attention in the poll. Sitting 3-2 in SEC play, the Gamecocks are fifth in league standings heading into Tuesday night.

Paris praised Zach Davis for his defensive efforts against Arkansas on Saturday, when the sophomore made his first start of the season and third of his career in the 77-64 win. Davis is starting in place of Myles Stute, who remains out with a left shoulder strain, and had 12 points and four rebounds against the Razorbacks.

“Zach did a good job of being disciplined and trying to stay in front of the ball as much as he could do,” Paris said. “And I thought he did a really, really good job. That’s his strength right now.”

The Gamecocks have been able to rely on different players to step up nearly every game so far in SEC play. Sometimes it’s Mack or Meechie Johnson; in other cases, it’s Davis. Cooper is one who’s been relied to provide USC with offense, and he’s earning recognition by other head coaches, including Mississippi State’s Chris Jans and Arkansas’ Eric Musselman.

“You look at his assist-to-turnover situation, and there’s no surprise what he’s doing,” Paris said of Cooper. “He’s done that his whole career.”

USC has slowly worked its way out of its long-distance shooting slump that began against Alabama two weeks ago.

Paris also noted USC’s ability to grasp defensive concepts quickly and implement them into a game as a key component to handling Kentucky. The Gamecocks’ defense has allowed just 64.4 points per game this season.

Everything will need to fall into place in a tough home SEC matchup. And the superstition has reached Paris, who joked how he’ll have to wear one of his undefeated black quarter-zips against Kentucky. Two of his three back quarter-zips are undefeated, while one was worn during USC’s three losses.

“I probably ought to come to the game (Tuesday) with a quarter-zip that’s undefeated,” Paris said, laughing. “I think the math would probably work better in my favor. So we’ll see.”

Next four games

Tuesday vs. Kentucky, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Saturday vs. Missouri, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 30 at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 3 at Georgia, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)