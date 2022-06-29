South Carolina introduces new bill to fully outlaw abortions, allow civil penalties

A new bill that would surpass the Fetal Heartbeat Act by banning abortions in South Carolina was introduced in the Senate Tuesday.

RELATED COVERAGE: Fetal Heartbeat Act now in effect in SC; abortion law could shape upcoming race for governor

The bill, introduced by state Sens. Richard Cash and Rex Rice, says that abortions would be illegal in the Palmetto State.

The introduced text doesn’t provide exemptions from criminal penalties in cases of incest or rape.

It would be unlawful to aid, abet or conspire with someone to have an abortion.

This comes days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which gave control back to the individual states.

PAST COVERAGE: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

The bill said it would be illegal to take a pregnant minor who lives in South Carolina to another state to have an abortion.

The bill also puts restrictions on communicating about or providing information on abortions.

Someone could be criminally prosecuted by the state if they violate the proposed law.

A bill that would surpass the Fetal Heartbeat Act, by banning abortions in South Carolina, was introduced in the senate today. I'm told lawmakers will take no action on the bill today. They're expected to discuss it further this summer. https://t.co/da9yhvE25r @wsoctv — Tina Terry (@TinaTerryWSOC9) June 28, 2022

Physicians who break these rules could have their licenses taken away and also face criminal and civil penalties.

Civil actions, including wrongful death claims, could also be made in the court system.

Click here to read the full bill.

Protesters showed up inside and outside the South Carolina State House in Columbia Tuesday as lawmakers proposed the tougher restrictions.

Hundreds of demonstrators have been there since the weekend.

Story continues

They’re enraged about the possibility of stricter abortion laws in the Palmetto State.

“We don’t want to be out here,” said Rachel Smothers, abortion rights supporter. “We don’t. We just know that we have to because our rights are being taken away as women.”

“On this day and days to come, babies are going to be killed in abortion clinics until we make abortion illegal in the state,” Sen. Cash said Tuesday.

Cash explained women who have an abortion can’t be charged with a crime under the Equal Protection at Conception Act.

The bill has been assigned to a Senate committee. Lawmakers are not expected to act on it Tuesday and should talk about it over the summer.

The bill must pass the Senate and House before heading to the governor’s desk.

(Watch the video below: What overturning Roe v. Wade means for South Carolinians)