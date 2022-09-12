South Carolina jail officer arrested, charged with sexual misconduct with inmate

A former officer at the Pickens County Detention Center has been arrested and accused of sexual misconduct with an inmate.

Chester Pierce Ouzts, 58, allegedly had a relationship with an inmate that included writing letters, kissing, providing money and engaging in sexual acts while he was employed at the Pickens County Detention Center, according to the warrant for his arrest, issued Sept. 8.

Ouzts allegedly maintained the relationship between Oct. 1, 2021, and Jan. 2, 2022, according to the warrant. The inmate could not legally consent to the actions, the warrant adds.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged Ouzts with misconduct in office, misconduct in office by a public official and first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate. The detention center requested the investigation by SLED.

Ouzts has been booked into the Pickens County Detention Center, where he was formerly an officer.