South Carolina kickoff: Donald Trump to attend football game in Nikki Haley's home state

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Former President Donald Trump is again using a college football stadium as a campaign venue, this time in the backyard of Republican primary rival Nikki Haley.

Trump is scheduled to attend the annual grudge match Saturday night between the University of South Carolina and Clemson University, a premier sports-and-social event in the state that Haley once governed.

South Carolina also hosts a key Republican presidential primary on Feb. 24.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, Haley's successor, has endorsed Trump, and will host the former president on his visit to Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

Trump, who has a big lead in early polling in South Carolina, "is excited to join Governor McMaster and so many from across the state to take in this wonderful game,” said Trump spokesman Steven Cheung.

How the crowd is reacting to Trump attending

Tailgaters scattered around the stadium seemed more interested in the football than the politics. For the most part, RVs, trucks and cars carried the flags of the South Carolina Gamecocks, Clemson Tigers, or the United States of America − but there were a few Trump banners as well, including one hoisted by Shonda Carlton, 55, a UPS dispatcher from Lancaster, S.C. At one of hundreds of pre-game parties in a fairgrounds parking lot, Carlton said she and her friends like Haley - “she’s from South Carolina” - but they are still “Trump all the way.”

Stacy Altman, 48, a human resources manager from Lancaster, said Trump’s football visit can only help his chances. “It ain’t gonna hurt him,” she said.

Trump visited a fraternity before the Iowa-Iowa State game

Can Haley 'beat the odds'?

Haley, a Clemson graduate who has often publicly rooted for the Tigers, has not said whether she will attend the game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Her campaign sent out a statement citing polls that show the twice-elected governor the "the best challenger" to both Trump in GOP primaries and President Joe Biden in a general election. Haley also worked as United Nations ambassador during the Trump administration.

"South Carolinians know their governor has what it takes to win because they've seen her beat the odds before - not just once, but twice," said Haley spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas.

'A captive audience'

Trump has used game days as campaign stops before.

In September, Trump mingled with tailgaters and stopped by a fraternity house before the Iowa-Iowa State football rivalry game in Ames, Iowa.

Trump soaked up cheers at the game, but also heard some boos and catcalls.

Iowa starts the Republican nomination process with caucuses on Jan. 15. The New Hampshire primary follows on Feb. 23.

There seems to be a natural affinity between politicians and football games, especially in South Carolina and other southern states.

In this case, "there's a captive crowd in an early primary state in South, where he's typically done well," said Rob Godfrey, a South Carolina Republican and former Haley deputy chief of staff who is staying neutral in the presidential race.

A sports-political tradition

Trump isn't the first president or presidential candidate to use a football stadium as a backdrop, not even in South Carolina.

Less than two weeks before the 1976 election, President Gerald Ford traveled to Columbia to watch Notre Dame edge South Carolina 13-6. Ford, who also glad-handed at the adjacent State Fair that day, went on to the presidential election to Jimmy Carter.

During his presidency, Trump saw Louisiana State University defeat the University Alabama in a 2019 battle of top-rated teams in Tuscaloosa, Ala., (the site of a Republican presidential debate next month that Trump will likely boycott).

At the start of the 2020 campaign, Trump flew to New Orleans for the college football championship game in which LSU defeated Clemson.

Saturday's game doesn't have such high stakes.

Clemson, which won college football championship games in 2017 and 2019 and later visited Trump's White House, is having a subpar year (for them) at 7-4.

South Carolina, which has often struggled against its hated in-state rival, enters this year's game at 5-6. The Gamecocks did beat Clemson last year, at Clemson, by a score of 31-30.

Trump, Haley, and the SC primary

As the 2024 election season approaches, South Carolina will likely play a big role.

The Palmetto State primary, the first in the South, follows delegate contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada.

The winner of the Republican primary often goes on to win the party nomination, as Trump did in 2016. He won South Carolina with 32.5% of the vote, about ten percentage points ahead of Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz.

This time around, Trump enjoys a big lead in South Carolina, though Haley is a native daughter and has many supporters in the state.

A Winthrop University poll last week put Trump in first at 52%, followed by Haley at 17%. In third was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 12%.

That poll also had South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott at 10%, but he withdrew from the race. Haley is looking to pick up Scott's support, and also hopes that good showings in Iowa and New Hampshire will help her block Trump in South Carolina.

Trump's appearance at the South Carolina-Clemson game indicates he is aware of Haley's potential in the State, said Scott Huffmon, a political science professor at Winthrop University.

"I think it's a sign that he's taking South Carolina seriously," said Huffmon, director of The Winthrop Poll.

'A memorable month' upcoming

Godfrey, who is neutral in the primary, said Haley retains strong pockets of support in the state.

While Trump leads right now, he said, results in early states like Iowa and New Hampshire will likely influence what happens in South Carolina.

"Nobody's cast any votes yet," Godfrey said.

He added: "I don't have any doubt that we're in for a memorable month between New Hampshire and South Carolina."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: SC kickoff: Donald Trump attends football game in Nikki Haley's state