South Carolina’s largest hospital chain to lay off nearly 700 people, according to state report

South Carolina’s largest hospital chain, Prisma Health, will lay off almost 700 people at the end of August, according to a federally-mandated layoff notice published Thursday.

It is unclear if all of those people will lose their jobs, or if they are being transitioned to different jobs inside the hospital.

A spokesperson for the hospital said that notice is in reference to the hospital chain partnering with a new company to handle environmental services at Prisma facilities. She shared a press release announcing that Prisma will partner with Compass One to provide those services.

Employees that currently provide those services for Prisma will be given “an opportunity to become part of the Compass One team if they are interested. No positions will be eliminated as part of the transition from Prisma Health to Compass One,” the release reads.

The press release states 550 positions will be affected, but the federally-mandated report lists 689 layoffs.

The change will affect 266 people in Richland County and 265 people in Greenville County. The notice does not indicate which specific facilities will be impacted. Prisma has numerous facilities in both communities.

Prisma employees in Sumter (61), Oconee (41), Pickens (33), and Laurens (23) counties will also be affected. The layoffs take effect by August 31.

The employees were notified of the layoffs Thursday, according to the notice, filed with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

The hospital chain has existed since 2018, when Greenville Health System merged with Palmetto Health. The hospital system has nearly 30,000 employees across South Carolina.

The company had major layoffs in Jan. 2020 as well, when it laid off more than 300 people – just before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.