South Carolina law enforcement mourn Cayce police officer killed in shooting

Law enforcement across South Carolina have joined in solidarity to mourn the loss of a Cayce police officer who was shot and killed on Sunday.

Officer Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr, 28, was killed after he and other officers responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance, according to Cayce Police Department officials.

Departments across the state soon shared their grief over Barr’s death and their support for his family and friends.

“A brother in blue with the City of Cayce Police Department answered his final call this morning,” the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page. “Please keep Officer Drew Barr, his family, friends, department and K-9 partner Molly, as well as the entire community of the City of Cayce Police Department in your prayers and hearts as they mourn one of their own. R.I.P. Officer Barr. We have the watch from here!”

The Irmo Police Department asked on Facebook for all residents to keep the Cayce Police Department in their thoughts and prayers.

“An ‘officer down’ call is the hardest call for a law enforcement officer to respond to and the heroism shown by Officer Drew Barr will forever remain in the hearts of his IPD brothers and sister in blue,” the Irmo Police Facebook post read. “He paid the ultimate sacrifice and shall never be forgotten.”

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster posted on Facebook his condolences and support for all law enforcement.

“Please pray for the family, both blood and blue,” Foster wrote. “Think of those that suit up and go in at their own peril for their communities.”

Fort Mill Police, along with Columbia Police and Lexington Police and Richland County Sheriff’s Office all offered similar condolences.

“We grieve with you,” Columbia Police posted on its Twitter account.

But condolences and tributes weren’t just limited to South Carolina.

Law enforcement from across the country, including the Greenfield Police Department in Indiana and the New York City Police Department, offered their support.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends and coworkers of Police Officer Andrew Barr from Cayce Police Department,” the NYPD posted on its official Twitter account.