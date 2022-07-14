South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh charged in murders of wife, son

(Reuters) - The South Carolina attorney previously charged with allegedly orchestrating a plot to have himself shot last year in an insurance scheme was indicted by a grand jury in connection to the June 2021 murders of his wife and youngest son.

Alex Murdaugh, already facing dozens of state charges, including embezzlement, was indicted Thursday on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon in connection with the murders, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement.

Murdaugh's wife Margaret and youngest son Paul were killed on June 7, 2021, at the family’s property in Colleton County.

