South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh shot months after wife and son were killed in unsolved case

South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh, whose son and wife were murdered in a double shooting in June, has been shot, according to authorities.

A spokesperson for South Carolina's Law Enforcement Division confirmed to Fox News that state law enforcement had been asked to investigate a shooting in Hampton County and that the victim was the 53-year-old Murdaugh, but he could not release additional details.

"I have been told he is going to be OK," his brother, John Murdaugh, told Fox News Saturday evening as he was traveling back from out west. He said he had no further details.

Murdaugh was found on Salkehatchie Road in Hampton County Saturday afternoon, his lawyer, Jim Griffin, told the Charlotte Observer.

He told the Island Packet that Murdaugh had been driving to Charleston when car trouble stopped his journey.

Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, 22 and 52, were found shot to death on a family property in Islandton on June 7. The homicide case remains unsolved.

It was Alex Murdaugh who discovered the bodies, and in gut-wrenching 911 calls pleaded for help. He came across the scene after returning from a visit to his terminally ill father, who died days later.

A family spokesperson told the local station WCBD that Alex Murdaugh was expected to survive.

"The Murdaugh family has suffered through more than any one family could ever imagine," they told the station. "We expect Alex to recover and ask for your privacy while he recovers."

The area’s top prosecutor, 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone, recused himself from the double homicide case in an Aug. 11 letter to the state attorney general. He was a longtime friend and colleague of the Murdaugh family.

Three generations of Murdaugh men held Stone’s job before he was elected in 2006. Alex Murdaugh was still a volunteer in Stone's office during the shootings of his wife and son.

The June murders drew national attention, and no suspects or arrests have been announced. Investigators have released few details about the incident although documents tied to related incidents from years prior have begun to emerge at a steady pace.

Shortly after Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were killed, state investigators said they found information that led them to reopen the investigation into the suspicious 2015 death of a 19-year-old man named Stephen Smith.

And at the time of the double murder, the younger Murdaugh was awaiting trial in connection with a deadly 2019 boat crash near Parris Island that killed 19-year-old passenger Mallory Beach and injured others.

That case has raised questions about the family’s ties to local law enforcement and a state investigation and civil litigation regarding whether there had been undue influence.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.