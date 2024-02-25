After South Carolina loss, Haley vows to stay in race: 'I don't believe Donald Trump can beat Joe Biden'
Shortly after learning that she had lost the Republican presidential primary in her home state of South Carolina, Nikki Haley told supporters in Charleston that she was staying in the race. Despite earning roughly 40% of the vote to Trump's 60% in South Carolina, Haley declared that "I don't believe Donald Trump can beat Joe Biden," and added, "40% is not some tiny group."