South Carolina mall shooting suspect's bond set at $25,000, can go to work with ankle monitor

A South Carolina judge set a $25,000 bond for a suspect in a mall shooting on Saturday that left 14 people injured, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Jewayne Price, 22, will be on house arrest but allowed to travel to and from work while wearing an ankle monitor if he posts bond.

He was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and could face additional charges after the prosecutor reviews evidence.

Price is one of three people who were detained by law enforcement following the shooting. The other two adults males were released after police determined they weren't involved.

"We don’t believe this was random," Columbia Police Chief W.H. "Skip" Holbrook said at a news conference. "We believe they knew each other and something led to the gunfire."

SOUTH CAROLINA MALL SHOOTING LEAVES MORE THAN A DOZEN INJURED

Evidence collected at the scene indicates at least three people displayed guns and two firearms were used, according to police.

Price was previously arrested in June 2018 and charged with accessory before the fact following the shooting death of 17-year-old Amon Rice in Hopkins, South Carolina. The outcome of that is unclear.

"We catch people, they serve a little bit of time, they get out and they get right back doing what they normally do and that’s commit crimes," Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said at a recent press conference. "The criminal justice system needs to do better."

CALIFORNIA 9-YEAR-OLD GIRL WOUNDED IN MALL SHOOTING

Price's attorney, South Carolina state Rep. Todd Rutherford, claims that his client acted in self-defense.

"It was unprovoked by him. He called the police, turned himself in, turned over the firearm that was used in this, and gave a statement to the Columbia Police Department," Rutherford said after the bond hearing, according to WIS. "That is why he got a $25,000 bond."

The 14 victims range in age from 15 to 73. At least nine of them suffered gunshot wounds, while the other five were injured while trying to flee the chaos.

Story continues

The 73-year-old victim is still being treated at a local hospital, while the other 13 victims have been released.

"Today’s isolated, senseless act of violence is extremely upsetting and our thoughts are with everyone impacted," Columbiana Centre said in a statement.

"We are grateful for the quick response and continued support of our security team and our partners in law enforcement."