South Carolina man, 21, charged by Harveys Lake police with child rape

Jun. 1—HARVEYS LAKE — A man from South Carolina was arraigned Wednesday on allegations he sexually assaulted a child multiple times for years.

Floyd Bruce McRoy IV, 21, of Summerville, was charged by Harveys Lake police after investigating claims from a girl he sexually assaulted her for several years in Harveys Lake and other locations, according to court records.

The girl relocated to another state where she reported the allegations.

Court records filed by Harveys Lake police say an interview with the girl by a sheriff's department in North Carolina was recorded. The recorded interview was transferred to Harveys Lake police resulting in charges of rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault were filed against McRoy IV.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for McRoy IV on May 9 from District Judge Brian Tupper in Kingston Township.

Online court records from Dorchester County, S.C., say McRoy was jailed at the Dorchester County Detention Center on May 10, and extradited to Luzerne County on Tuesday.

Details of the alleged sexual assaults are listed in the criminal complaint against McRoy IV.

McRoy IV, formerly of Harveys Lake and Hunlock Township, was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Luzerne County Central Court and jailed at the county correctional facility without bail as he was deemed a danger to society and a flight risk.