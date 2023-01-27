South Carolina man accused of stealing elderly Hall County woman’s identity, deputies say

A South Carolina man was arrested after being accused of stealing an elderly Hall County woman’s identity.

Hall County Sheriff officials said between May 1st and Aug. 24th, 31-year-old Aaron Justin Williams of North Augusta used the name, date of birth and social security of a 65-year-old Braselton woman to open several bank accounts, obtain a credit card and take out loans over $15,000.

Authorities confirmed that Williams did not know the woman whose identity he stole.

It is unclear how he obtained her information.

The victim reported the crime on Aug. 10th, officials said, after she was alerted of suspicious activity that involved her identity from the credit union Williams used in South Carolina.

Deputies obtained arrest warrants for Williams however he was incarcerated in South Carolina on Aug. 24th.

Williams was booked into the Hall County Jail and charged with five counts of identity theft/fraud and one count of exploitation of an elderly person.

