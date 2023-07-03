South Carolina man arrested on attempted murder charges after six found dead in burning home

A South Carolina man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to murder the sole survivor of a house fire that killed six members of a family.

Ryan Lenard Manigo, 33, was taken into custody following the fire on Sunday, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

First responders arrived at the home in the unincorporated community of Green Pond around 11am after they were alerted to a blaze.

Six people were found dead inside the burning residence, and a surviving individual was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition.

Law enforcement said that an interview with the survivor led to the arrest of Mr Manigo on one count of attempted murder. More charges are expected once autopsies are completed on the six fatal victims, according to the Colleton-County Sheriffs-Office.

“Today’s events which occurred in this quiet, nestled community of Green Pond are tragic,” Hiram Davis, a close friend of the victims, told local news station, WCBD. “We ask everyone to please give law enforcement time to do their jobs.”

Mr Davis added: “We should always be vigilant. We should always have an eye on our surroundings.”

Authorities have not released the name of the victims or a motive for the crimes. It is unclear whether they are related to Mr Manigo, or whether he was the one to start the fire.

A neighbour also told WCBD that he was on his way home when he saw emergency vehicles rushing to the victims’ home.

“We don’t have that in this community. No violence to that degree,” the man, who wished not to share his name, said. “God help their souls. This community is better than that.”

Mr Manigo remains in custody at the Colleton County Detention Center ahead of his bond hearing at 2.30pm EST local on Monday.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Arson Team is working along with the Colleton County Sheriffs-Office in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 843-549-2211.