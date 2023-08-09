South Carolina man arrested after skirmish with police

Aug. 9—A South Carolina man is behind bars at the Haywood County Detention Center after a tussle with police officers.

Christopher Ryan Taylor, 45, of Gray Court, South Carolina, was arrested at 2:19 a.m. on Aug. 5. His charges include driving while impaired, open container in the passenger area after consuming alcohol, possession of methamphetamine, assault of a government official/employee and five counts of resisting arrest.

Waynesville Police responded to a call of a white Chevy Tahoe parked facing the wrong direction on Country Club Drive. Taylor was found behind the wheel of the vehicle.

When officers arrived, Taylor became combative and resisted. Haywood County Sheriff's deputies and additional Waynesville Police officers responded.

Police found an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and a small baggie containing less than one gram of meth in his wallet.

Once they got Taylor to the jail, he bit one of the deputies there.

Waynesville Police Chief David Adams described Taylor as "very combative and volatile" and said he appeared to be on something other than just alcohol and was making statements consistent with having hallucinations.

Police obtained a search warrant for blood work to determine his blood alcohol level and presence of any substances and are awaiting those results.

Taylor remains in the Haywood County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.