South Carolina man charged after his dogs mauled a woman

A South Carolina dog owner has been charged in connection with a severe attack that led the victim to have her arms amputated.

The man was arrested Wednesday, according to the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with three counts of owning a dangerous animal that attacked and injured a human, a rabies control violation and a count of dangerous animals not permitted beyond premises unless restrained.

Kyleen Waltman, 38, was attacked Monday morning while walking to her home in Honea Path, her sister, Shenna Green, told news outlets.

Green said Waltman, a mother of three, was still being attacked when a man found her in a ditch. She was airlifted with serious injuries to a hospital.

Waltman lost both arms and her colon and may have to have her esophagus removed, her family wrote in an online post requesting prayers and donations. She was in critical but stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said Abbeville Animal Control immediately took possession of the dogs — two pit bulls and a mixed breed — on the day of the attack.

Their owner was visibly upset during a Thursday court hearing, news outlets reported. A judge set his bond at $15,000 and said he is due back in court in May.

