South Carolina man charged with murder in fatal Chester shooting, SLED says

A South Carolina man is charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Chester in July, according to arrest warrants, and state and city police.

John A.F. Lowery, 31, of Chester, is accused of the shooting on Saluda Street north of downtown on July 23, arrest warrants obtained by The Herald show.

Lowery also is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the State Law Enforcement Division and Curtis Singleton, chief of the Chester Police Department.

The person who died was identified as Darion A.A. Jones, 22, of Chester, said Terry Tinker, Chester County Coroner.

Jones suffered a fatal wound to the head the head, the warrants state.

The case was investigated by city police, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED, officials said.

Lowery remains in the Chester County jail without bail after bond was denied in a court hearing, records show.