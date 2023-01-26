South Carolina man charged with taking out more than $15K in loans in Braselton woman's name

Jan. 26—A South Carolina man used a Braselton woman's name and personal information to open bank accounts and take out more than $15,000 in loans, according to authorities.

Aaron Justin Williams, 31, of North Augusta, South Carolina, was charged with five counts of identity theft/fraud and one count of exploitation of an elder person.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Williams took the 65-year-old woman's name, Social Security number and date of birth to open checking and savings accounts. He also obtained a credit card and took out the loans, according to authorities.

Hall County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said Williams did not know the woman, and she did not have information on how Williams obtained the woman's personal information or how he used the money.

After being alerted to the suspicious activity by the South Carolina credit union, the woman reported the fraud to law enforcement on Aug. 10, authorities said.

Williams was arrested two weeks later in South Carolina. Sheriff's Office deputies took him into custody Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Aiken County Detention Center.

Williams was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond on the elder exploitation charge.