South Carolina man convicted of shooting officer in downtown North Augusta in 2021

A Clarks Hill, South Carolina man was sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for shooting at a North Augusta Public Safety officer on Georgia Avenue in December 2021.

Thomas Michael Arrington was sentenced to 25 years (concurrent) for four counts of attempted murder, three years (concurrent) for failure to stop for blue lights and siren, five years for unlawful carrying of a firearm, and one year (suspended to time served, concurrent) for other charges.

During rush hour on Dec. 9, 2021, officers responded to a possible burglary in the area of Arch Drive, according to a news release from the department. Officers stopped the car in question, but Arrington fled on Georgia Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Arrington drove through the intersection of Georgia Avenue and East Martintown Road, hitting three cars – overturning one, according to the release. The chase continued down Georgia Avenue before Arrington stopped in the middle of the road, got out of his car, and started shooting at officers.

Arrington fired a total of 49 shots at officers, one of which hit police Lt. Aaron Fittery in the leg, according to the release. Arrington ultimately surrendered and was taken into custody.

"Today was a day for closure as well as a solemn reminder of duty and sacrifice. While it is the hope of every law enforcement officer to go home safely each day, they also realize the dangers of the profession and willingly place themselves in harm’s way to serve their communities," said Lt. Clay Swann with North Augusta Public Safety.

