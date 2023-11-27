South Carolina man dies when car crashes into multiple trees, coroner says

The driver who was killed in a recent crash on a Midlands road was publicly identified by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office Monday.

Darryl Wayne Pearson, a 61-year-old Winnsboro resident, died in the Nov. 25 accident, according to Coroner Chris Hill.

The single-vehicle collision happened Saturday at about 8:20 p.m. on Greenbrier Mossydale Road, near Paper Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Pearson was driving a 1996 Buick sedan south on Greenbrier Mossydale Road when it ran off the left side of the road, according to the Highway Patrol.

The car hit multiple trees before coming to a stop back in the middle of the road, Hill said.

Pearson died at the scene, according to Hill.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if Pearson was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the car to veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office. An autopsy is scheduled with Newberry Pathology to confirm Pearson’s cause of death, according to Hill.

Through Sunday, 876 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 13 people have died in Fairfield County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. There were nine deaths reported in the county in 2022, DPS reported.