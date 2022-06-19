South Carolina man dies at hospital after being shot multiple times, coroner says

An investigation is underway after a South Carolina man was fatally shot Sunday, the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said.

Darris Anthony Brooks was taken to the emergency room at Self Regional Healthcare hospital after being shot multiple times, the coroner’s office said in a news release. The 49-year-old Greenwood resident died at about 3:45 a.m., according to the release.

An autopsy is scheduled for next week, the coroner’s office said.

No other injuries were reported.

The homicide is being investigated by the Greenwood Police Department and the coroner.

No arrests have been reported and there’s no information on a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.