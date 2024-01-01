South Carolina man dies in New Year's Eve wreck, Evans teen might get charged

It was a dangerous New Year's Eve for those on Fury's Ferry Road.

Carson Downs, 23, of Anderson, South Carolina was driving his Nissan Altima west on Fury's Ferry in Evans when a Toyota 4Runner pulled into his path from Millstone Drive, according to Columbia County sheriff's Maj. Steve Morris. Downs swerved into the oncoming lane and hit the 4Runner head-on.

Deputies responded at about 8 p.m., finding one of the vehicles on fire that had to be extinguished. Downs was taken to Wellstar MCG for treatment, but was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash. The wreck necessitated temporary traffic detours while officials completed a forensic mapping of the scene and towed the vehicles.

It has been determined that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and, once it's finished, charges are forthcoming for the 4Runner driver, who was only identified as a 16-year-old male from Evans.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: New Year's Eve fatal crash in Evans, man dies from Anderson