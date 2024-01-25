South Carolina man faces drug and gun charges in Athens

A South Carolina man remained incarcerated Thursday following his recent arrest that resulted in 18 criminal charges that police said include felonies stemming from distribution amounts of illegal drugs.

The suspect also carried about $6,000 in cash as he led officers on a three-county pursuit that began in Wilkes County and ended when his vehicle crashed at Bishop Park in Athens, according to the Athens-Clarke police report.

The pursuit occurred shortly after midnight on Jan. 18, but police did not release the report until this week.

The suspect, William Tyrone Robinson, 45, of Aiken, S.C., is convicted of several felonies, mostly drug offenses, according to police. As a result, he also faces a charge of possessing a firearm by a felon due to a stolen firearm found in his vehicle, according to police.

Among the charges Robinson faces in Athens include trafficking cocaine, possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, drunk driving, and numerous traffic violations. He remains in jail without bond.

The pursuit began in Wilkes County, where sheriff's Deputy Mark Richards said an officer clocked the vehicle traveling 57 mph in a 40 mph zone. A pursuit ensued, but the deputy later discontinued the pursuit as the vehicle headed toward Oglethorpe County, according to Richards.

A police officer reported he was in east Athens when he heard a dispatch from the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office that a Dodge Journey had fled from Wilkes County and was now approaching Athens on U.S. Highway 78.

Police units spotted the vehicle and began following the Dodge which was traveling about 60 mph, but after emergency lights were activated it fled and recklessly made its way to the Athens Perimeter, according to the report.

Once on the loop, the officer notified Oconee County that the SUV was headed in that direction. The officer reported he reached a speed of 105 mph and the Dodge was pulling away from him.

When the Dodge neared Timothy Road, police had placed stop sticks, which the vehicle ran over, but it continued at 60 to 80 mph on the passenger side rims as the tires were deflated.

Police said the pursuit continued around the loop, where it ran over another set of stop sticks and was smoking heavily as it exited onto Prince Avenue. When it negotiated a turn on Sunset Drive, the driver lost control and crashed into a field in Bishop Park, police said.

The driver “stumbled” out of the vehicle and was taken into custody, according to the report.

Police documented methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription medications and the deadly drug fentanyl in the vehicle, according to the report.

A Taurus pistol was recovered and the serial number showed it was reported stolen in Aiken, S.C. Police said the suspect also carried six stacks of bills bound by rubber bands that totaled $5,938.

An officer questioned Robinson, who admitted he fled from police due to the items inside his vehicle, according to the report.

Robinson was also wanted on a warrant from Morgan County, where Chief Deputy Brandon Sellers said it was a probation violation charge.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: South Carolina faces 19 charges after high-speed pursuit in Athens