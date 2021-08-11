South Carolina man gave child a face tattoo at a McDonald’s, police say

A South Carolina man has been arrested for alleging giving a child a face tattoo at a McDonald’s restaurant, police said.

Brandon Presha, 28, of Laurens, S.C., is charged with illegal tattooing and underage tattooing after police learned that a minor received a tattoo, FOX Carolina reported.

The alleged incident happened at a McDonald’s in Laurens – located in northwest South Carolina – on August 6.

Authorities were tipped off that a man had tattooed a child’s face at the restaurant after a customer filmed the incident and posted a video on social media. Investigators identified the suspected unlicensed tattoo artist as Presha.

He was arrested on Tuesday.

"In our restaurants, nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our customers & employees," McDonald’s said in a statement to Fox News. "The conduct reported is not in line with the values of our organization or in line with our expectations for how restaurants should be run.

The company said it is investigating the incident.

Presha is being held at the Laurens County Detention Center. Chief Chrissie Latimore told WISTV his Presha’s bond has been set at $25,000.

Fox News has reached out to the Laurens Police Department seeking additional information.