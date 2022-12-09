South Carolina man indicted in federal court for Gainesville, Toccoa bank robberies

Dec. 8—A South Carolina man was indicted in federal court for two August 2021 bank robberies in Toccoa and Gainesville, according to court documents.

Sidney Alan McCollum, of Sunset, South Carolina, was indicted Tuesday, Dec. 6, on two counts.

The then 42-year-old man was accused of an Aug. 11, 2021 robbery at Northeast Georgia Bank on in Toccoa.

Two days later, Gainesville Police responded to a panic alarm at the Thompson Bridge Road Wells Fargo.

Police said McCollum gave a note to the bank teller demanding money.

After getting the money, he ran to the Enota Avenue area behind the Publix, where police believe he staged a getaway car. The car was a Ford F-350 pickup truck stolen out of South Carolina earlier that week, police said.

McCollum was arrested Aug. 15, 2021, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Gainesville Police previously told The Times he was facing charges of theft by taking and robbery from the Wells Fargo robbery.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said McCollum has four active warrants, but he is not in the Hall County Jail.

No attorney information was listed on the online database for McCollum.