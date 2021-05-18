South Carolina man indicted for role in US Capitol riot

FILE - In this Jan 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters gather outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. A South Carolina man accused of throwing objects at police officers, among other crimes, during the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has been indicted on multiple federal offenses. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man accused of throwing objects at police officers, among other crimes, during the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January has been indicted on multiple federal offenses.

Nicholas Languerand, 26, was arrested by the FBI in April at a home in Little River. A grand jury found there was enough evidence to indict him on seven counts including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, according to federal court documents obtained by news outlets.

Previous evidence entered in court alleged Languerand “threw a variety of objects,” including a traffic barrier, at law enforcement officers on Jan. 6, a statement from the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia previously said. A tip led authorities to a social media post that allegedly showed Languerand present during the insurrection, according to a complaint in the case.

Languerand is not from South Carolina, but following the riot, he moved from Vermont to a relative's house in Little River, a coastal town north of Myrtle Beach, The State reported, citing evidence in the case.

Several other South Carolina residents have been arrested in connection with the riot in which a mob forced its way into the U.S. Capitol building, sent lawmakers into hiding and delayed the certification of President Joe Biden’s election win.

Languerand was taken to a detention center in Washington, where a judge ordered him to be held in jail. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment for him.

