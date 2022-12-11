South Carolina man killed in drive-by shooting, coroner says

A man’s body was found after a shooting Friday night, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said.

Christopher Croft Sr. was killed in a reported drive-by shooting, the coroner’s office said in a news release. The 43-year-old Aiken resident died at the scene, according to the release.

At about 9 p.m., Aiken Department of Public Safety officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1400 block of Redd St. NW, the coroner’s office said. That’s about 2 miles from Aiken High School.

Officers found Croft inside a home, and determined he had been shot. An autopsy is planned in Newberry, according to the coroner’s office.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire was not available.

No arrests have been reported by the department of public safety, which is continuing to investigate the shooting, along with the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.