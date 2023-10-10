South Carolina man killed in head-on crash that injured others, officials say

A South Carolina man was killed in a crash that left two others hospitalized, officials said.

Nijaelan J. Hackney, a 23-year-old Seneca resident, died in the Oct. 6 crash, Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 9:30 a.m., according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Hackney was driving a 2013 Hyundai sedan east on S.C. 24/West Oak Highway, Ridgeway said. Near the intersection with Oak Creek Road, the Hyundai crossed the center line and collided head-on with an oncoming 2006 Ford pickup truck, according to Ridgeway.

Hackney died at the scene, and two passengers in the car were taken to an area hospital, Ridgeway said.

Hospital security company Allied Universal identified the passengers as Hackney’s significant other and her daughter, Upstate Today reported. Further information on their conditions was not available.

Ridgeway said the pickup driver was not hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if any of the people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

Information about what caused the car to veer into oncoming traffic was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Sunday, 762 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least eight people have died in Oconee County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. Last year, 16 deaths were reported in the county, DPS reported.