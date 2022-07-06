South Carolina man killed on a porch in Chester County shooting, sheriff says

A South Carolina man was fatally shot late Tuesday in Chester County, officials said.

Darius Taron Minter, 29, died after he was shot in what is believed to be a homicide, said Terry Tinker, Chester County Coroner.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, Tinker said.

The incident happened after 10 p.m. on Celsey Road, just west of the Chester city limits, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Minter was found wounded on the porch of a home, a sheriff’s office incident report obtained by The Herald stated.

Chester County detectives and forensics went to the scene, along with Chester Police Department officers and agents from the State Law Enforcement Division.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning, officials said.

The shooting death remains under investigation, said Grant Suskin, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Check back for updates on this developing story.