South Carolina man receives probation in fatal bike crash in Athens

A 26-year-old South Carolina man received a probationary sentence Thursday after he entered guilty pleas in connection with a crash in 2022 that claimed the life of a bicyclist in Athens.

Luke Harrison Waldrop, 26, of Campobello, S.C., in Spartanburg County, entered guilty pleas to misdemeanor counts of second-degree vehicular homicide and improper passing.

Under the plea negotiated between the Western Circuit District Attorney’s Office and defense attorney Robbie Ballard, Superior Court Judge Lawton Stephens imposed a sentence of 12 months on probation on each charge to run consecutive.

Waldrop, who has a degree from Clemson University, was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and perform 40 hours of community service. The state also suspended his driver’s license for an undetermined amount of time.

The crash occurred March 3, 2022, on Tallassee Road and claimed the life of James Vivean Jones Jr., 67, of Vaughn Road.

Jones, who was born in Chattanooga, Tenn., used his bicycle to reach his job as a security guard, according to officials.

Jones was traveling west when police said Waldrop, driving a Honda car, failed to give him proper clearance as he passed. Jones was critically injured when hit by the car and died later at an Athens hospital, according to police.

Police originally charged Waldrop with felony first degree vehicular homicide, along with driving under the influence.

However, as part of the negotiated plea, those charges were dismissed.

Waldrop was on the trial calendar for the week of Sept. 25.

