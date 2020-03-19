South Carolina man wanted for attempted murder arrested on Mississippi Coast

A man wanted on five counts of attempted murder in South Carolina was picked up on the Mississippi Gulf Coast after authorities found him asleep in his car at a rest stop, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said Thursday.

Johnathan Emilien, 33, of Greenville, South Carolina, was arrested around 11 p.m. Wednesday night at a rest stop off Interstate 10, the release said.

Authorities had issued national bulletin for law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for Emilien, a man considered armed and dangerous.

According to Fox News in South Carolina, Fountain Inn police were searching for him in connection with an arson and attempted murder Tuesday night.

After his arrest on the Mississippi Coast, Emilien was taken to the Jackson County jail, where he was being held Thursday pending extradition back to South Carolina.