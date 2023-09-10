South Carolina mascot Cocky gets a fancy new football gameday entrance. Take a look

The second the Gamecock cry is heard throughout Williams-Brice Stadium, fans know Cocky isn’t too far away. But the famed bird had a few tricks up its sleeve for Saturday’s home-opener with a brand new entrance.

South Carolina fans got their first look at the new reveal of the program’s mascot during the updated pregame festivities Saturday night before the Gamecocks took on Furman.

What once was just a black box that unveiled Cocky during the team’s “2001” entrance was replaced by a garnet-colored, miniature locomotive and USC staple Cockaboose. Rather than appearing out of a box, Cocky drove the train. After stopping at the 25-yard, Cocky ran through the Carolina Band’s path and into the tunnel.

But that wasn’t the last time he made an appearance.

Just like all those years before, Cocky still magically appeared on the field again — this time, rising up and standing on top of the Cockaboose with the same smoke and pyrotechnics fans have seen before.

The familiar “2001” theme remained part of the Gamecocks’ entrance, and the players and coaches’ walk from the locker room to the field has added with new flashing lights.

Celebrity starter Connor Shaw stepped out of the Cockaboose and led fans in the pregame “Game! Cocks!” cheer.

Former USC quarterback and Gamecocks play-by-play voice Todd Ellis teased the gameday changes during the first Carolina Calls radio show Aug. 24. USC announced Aug. 31 that there would be an “enhanced” pregame experience but didn’t reveal any additional details.

South Carolina’s “2001” entrance became a true tradition in 1983 and has been named one of the top college football entrances in the country.

Cocky appears from a Cockaboose as part of the mascot’s new gameday entrance at Williams-Brice Stadium.