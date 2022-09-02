South Carolina Middle School Teacher Charged In Student Assault: 'You Make Me Want To Strangle You'

A White Knoll Middle School teacher in Lexington County, South Carolina, was arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a student.

According to WIS, the 58-year-old woman was charged with third-degree assault and battery by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Lexington Co. teacher arrested, charged in student assault https://t.co/hdeBMM9vQ1 — Crime Watch (@CrimeWa55006715) August 31, 2022

“The student, in this case, reached out to an assistant principal at White Knoll Middle School to share what happened between him and Inabinette last Thursday,” Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The student said he accidentally went back to the wrong classroom after a trip to the restroom, and that prompted the encounter with Inabinette.”

According to a warrant, Brenda Dean Inabinette grabbed the student by his student ID lanyard around his neck and said, “You make me want to strangle you.”

The assistant principal described the student as “physically and emotionally shaken.”

Inabinette is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center after turning herself in.

Since the news went public, Don Hardie, the school’s head principal, sent a message to parents about the actions planned to take place following the incident.

“I need to share that Lexington District One placed a WKMS teacher on administrative leave Thursday, August 25, following an incident with a student,” Hardie explained in his message. “We are cooperating with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department as they further investigate this incident. A student told WKMS administration that the teacher grabbed his lanyard, which was hanging around his neck, and made a threatening comment to him.”

“Please know the safety of our students is our top priority, and we will always strive to be transparent with families about incidents that take place at our school,” he concluded.

Kathryn McPhail, chief communications officer at Lexington District One, said the school would work closely with the police to ensure students’ safety.

“The safety of our students is our top priority,” McPhail said. “The school is cooperating fully with law enforcement on this investigation.”

She was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 25.