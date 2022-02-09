South Carolina officer who fatally shot man in Georgetown arrested, solicitor says

The South Carolina police officer who shot and killed a Hemingway man over the weekend is in custody, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Authorities have not released the name of the arrested officer who killed Robert Langley, 46, after a police chase ended in a wreck Sunday in Georgetown County.

Richardson did not know if the female officer had been booked into the Georgetown Detention Center as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Family members and attorneys held a press conference Wednesday morning in Georgetown County. Family members talked about a loved one lost too soon and how Langley had a laugh like no one else.

After the shooting, Langley was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, where he died, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. An autopsy will be performed Friday at Medical University of South Carolina.

The police officer with the Hemingway Police Department in Williamsburg County who shot Langley was pursuing Langley in a chase that crossed county lines, ultimately ending in a wreck at Choppee and Schoolhouse roads, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post on Sunday.

Details of what lead to the chase and fatal shooting have not been released.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident.