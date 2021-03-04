South Carolina officials may soon force death-row inmates to decide if they want to be executed by lethal injection, electric char or a firing squad

Kelly McLaughlin
·2 min read
This Sept. 24, 1997 file photo shows the table on which the convicted murderer Gary Lee Davis was executed in the Colorado State Penitentiary east of Canon City, Colo.
This Sept. 24, 1997 file photo shows the table on which the convicted murderer Gary Lee Davis was executed in the Colorado State Penitentiary east of Canon City, Colo. AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file

  • South Carolina's Senate passed a bill that would add firing squads as alternative execution methods.

  • The bill still has to be passed in the House of Representatives.

  • South Carolina has faced a lethal injection drug shortage in recent years.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

South Carolina's Senate passed a bill on Tuesday that could add using a firing squad as an alternative execution method for prison inmates on death row.

The new bill, which will go to the House of Representatives for consideration, would force death row inmates to choose one of three ways to die: lethal injection, electrocution, or firing squad, The Washington Post reported.

At the moment, death row inmates can choose between dying by lethal injection or electric chair.

But a shortage of lethal injection drugs has delayed executions because officials can't force people who chose lethal injection to be killed through electrocution.

Additionally, South Carolina cannot put any more people on death row because its supply of lethal-injection drugs has expired, and the state has not been able to buy a new supply, according to the Associated Press.

If lethal-injection drugs remain unavailable and the Senate bill becomes law, inmates will then have to choose between dying by firing squad or electric chair.

South Carolina is one of 28 states where the death penalty is legal.

It currently has 37 inmates on death row, though the state has not conducted an execution in nearly 10 years, The Hill reported.

Advocates for the new bill say adding the option of firing squads could allow executions to continue, and could bring closure to victims' families.

People against the bill have pointed out the racial disparities in the death penalty, saying there are disproportionately more Black people than white people facing execution.

"My question is if we adopt this, do we have that same kind of pattern where African Americans that are on death row receive it more often than others?" Sen. Karl Allen (D) said of the bill, according to The Post.

Other states, meanwhile, are moving away from the penalty, and Virginia last month became the latest state to eliminate capital punishment.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • South Carolina Senate adds firing squad to execution methods

    South Carolina senators Tuesday added a firing squad to the electric chair as alternatives if the state can't execute condemned inmates by way of lethal injection. The Senate then approved the bill on a key 32-11 vote with several Democrats joining Republicans in the proposal which would allow South Carolina to restart executions after nearly 10 years. The state can't put anyone to death now because its supply of lethal injection drugs expired and it has not been able to buy any more.

  • South Carolina bill would add firing squad to execution options

    The bill would force death row inmates to choose between the electric chair and firing squad rather than delay their executions until lethal injection drugs become available.

  • SC Senate adds firing squad as method of execution as it advances electric chair bill

    The bill originally focused on making the electric chair the default method of execution in response to a nationwide shortage of the drugs needed for a lethal injection.

  • Tesla's Share Of European EV Market Reduced To 3.5%

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has seen a further year-over-year loss in its share of the European electric-vehicle market as of January, Marketwatch reported, citing new research by automotive analyst Matthias Schmidt. What Happened: The U.S. electric vehicle maker saw 1,619 registrations of its battery-electric vehicles in 18 key European markets in January this year, representing a market share of 3.5%, according to the report. This marks a decline from Tesla’s 1,977 registrations in January 2020 and a market share of more than 5%. Tesla’s 12-mont rollout volumes also fell behind South Korean automakers Hyundai Motor Co. (OTC: HYMTF) and its affiliate Kia, which have now emerged as the third most popular EV group in Europe. Volkswagen AG (OTC: VLKAF) remains the most popular battery-electric vehicle group in Europe, with 22 percent of the market share as 10,193 of its vehicles were registered. Why It Matters: The European market continues to see strong adoption of battery-powered electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. European automakers are also increasingly shifting to the production of electric vehicles. Tesla had remained at the top of the European EV charts in 2019 by delivering more than 109,000 vehicles and claiming a 31 percent share of the region’s electric vehicle market. But last year, Tesla fell behind the brands of Volkswagen Group as well as the alliance between Renault SA (OTC: RNSLY), Nissan Motor Co. (OTC: NSANY) and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (OTC: MMTOF). The company’s market share fell sharply to 13 percent. See Also: Musk Says Tesla FSD Subscriptions To Launch By June But Buying Would Still Be Better Price Movement: Tesla shares closed 6.3% higher on Monday at $718.43. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFrom EV Batteries To Pod Taxis: India's Richest Man Seems To Prepare For The Elon Musk ChallengeRocket Lab Nears Deal To Go Public Via Merger With SPAC Vector Acquisition: WSJ© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa seeks to become first Republican New York City mayor in 16 years

    The longtime radio host argues New York City did not experience 'crime issues' under Republican leadership.

  • Dear Minnesota

    I truly love you guys, and am so grateful for the support you’ve given me during my time here.

  • Arrival’s electric van is ready for testing

    Arrival's electric cargo van will pop up on streets in the UK and US from this summer.

  • Exclusive: Venezuelan intelligence monitored Citgo executives in U.S. - court testimony

    Venezuelan intelligence services monitored six U.S.-based executives of state-owned refiner Citgo Petroleum for a year on U.S. soil to determine their involvement in a deal the government deemed fraudulent, leading to their 2017 arrest in Caracas on corruption charges, according to court testimony. The executives, known as the Citgo Six, were sentenced by a Venezuelan court in November to between eight and 13 years in prison for corruption in a procedure the U.S. State Department labeled a "kangaroo court". Five of the men are naturalized U.S. citizens.

  • Paris Hilton Recalls Feeling "Violated Every Single Day" in Testimony Against Utah Boarding School

    Paris Hilton discussed the alleged abuse she experienced as a teen at Provo Canyon School during her Feb. 8 testimony at a Utah court.

  • 10 hours in Cancún hurt Ted Cruz's job approval more than when he tried to flip the presidential election

    New polling from Morning Consult shows Ted Cruz's job approval fell more after traveling to Mexico than when he objected to the election results.

  • Buckingham Palace Says It Will Investigate Bullying Claims Against Meghan Markle

    The duchess has denied what she called an "attack on her character."

  • One more humiliation for the accused and killed: leased graves that expire

    The remains of thousands killed in the Philippines' war on drugs could be tossed in pits as families struggle to pay for burial sites amid a pandemic.

  • Alec Baldwin Goes Off on Trolls Questioning Age Difference Between His Newborn & 6-Month-Old

    Alec Baldwin has never been shy when it comes to shutting down internet trolls on social media. So when he and his wife Hilaria were bombarded with invasive questions on their Instagram after quietly announcing the arrival of their sixth child together named Lucia (just months after welcoming baby Edu) the SNL star didn’t exactly […]

  • David Crosby on dinner with Joni, Phoebe Bridgers and the 50th anniversary of his haunted solo debut

    David Crosby was grieving his girlfriend's death when he and friends made 'If I Could Only Remember My Name.' Panned in 1971, it's now a classic.

  • Dolphins cut $51 million player after just one season in which he played through a painful hip injury

    NFL linebacker Kyle Van Noy revealed details about what he went through in a recovery process with the Miami Dolphins after the team cut him on Tuesday.

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger tore into Sen. Josh Hawley for his 'smug' CPAC speech, saying 5 people died because of 'what you did'

    "Like, there are five people dead, two that took their own life on top of that, as a result of what you did," Kinzinger said of Hawley.

  • Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal Continues to Attack Trump: He Wasn’t ‘So Great’

    The Wall Street Journal on Monday took another shot at former president Donald Trump and his legacy. “If he was so great politically for the GOP, why is the party now out of power?” the editorial board of the Rupert Murdoch-owned asked in their opinion piece titled The Grievances of Trump Past. The board pointed to Trump’s weekend appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference, his first speech since leaving the White House in January. The paper argued that “if CPAC represented America, Mr. Trump would still reside in the White House, not Mar-a-Lago,” so his warm reception at the annual event means nothing. Also Read: Murdoch's Wall Street Journal Declares Trump's Political Death, Warns GOP to Move On or 'Remain in the Wilderness' The “cold reality,” according to the board, is that “if 2020 was so fabulous, why are Republicans shut out of power up and down Pennsylvania Avenue? They have zero influence over the $1.9 trillion spending extravaganza they rightly deplore. Democrats are slowly erasing the Trump legacy on taxes, deregulation, energy, education, and so much more.” The Journal has been hitting Trump in recent weeks. In December 2020, the opinion section called his refusal to accept the outcome of the election “embarrassing.” Last month, the paper warned that Trump was dead, politically, and Republicans can’t tie themselves to his messaging any longer as a result, lest they face the consequence of being voted out of office. “As the Biden months roll on and the policy consequences of the 2020 defeat become stark, perhaps the party’s grassroots will begin to look past the Trump era to a new generation of potential standard-bearers,” the Journal concluded. “As long as Republicans focus on the grievances of the Trump past, they won’t be a governing majority.” Read original story Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal Continues to Attack Trump: He Wasn’t ‘So Great’ At TheWrap

  • TikToker reveals simple travel hack that lets her live in five-star hotels full-time: ‘I can’t tell if this is real’

    A TikToker is blowing minds with how she manages to live out of five-star hotels using a travel pass.

  • More details emerge about former Mets manager Mickey Callaway's alleged sexual harassment

    Former Mets manager and current Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway was suspended in February, with an investigation into his behavior ongoing.

  • Hurry! These rarely on-sale Apple AirPods are massively reduced over at Amazon

    Even the sleek Apple AirPods Pro are deeply discounted—don't dilly dally!