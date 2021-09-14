South Carolina police investigating whether Alex Murdaugh misappropriated funds from former law firm

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) opened a new investigation Monday into allegations that Alex Murdaugh, who was shot in the head earlier this month and whose wife and son were shot to death in June, misappropriated funds from his former law firm.

Murdaugh resigned from the Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, & Detrick Law Firm on Sept. 6, hours before the firm put out a statement saying that Murdaugh had taken money from the business.

The prominent attorney said at the time that the June murders of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, have "caused an incredibly difficult time" in his life.

"I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret," Murdaugh said in a statement on Sept. 6.

"I’m resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle that has been exacerbated by these murders. I am immensely sorry to everyone I’ve hurt including my family, friends and colleagues."

MURDAUGH DOUBLE MURDERS: PROSECUTOR RECUSES HIMSELF FROM CASE

On Sept. 4, Murdaugh was on the way to Charleston when he pulled over due to a tire pressure indicator light. A driver in a blue pickup truck stopped and asked Murdaugh if he had car trouble, then shot him when he replied, a spokeswoman for Murdaugh told Fox News.

He was airlifted to a hospital for "treatment of a superficial gunshot wound to the head," according to a police spokesperson.

About three months before he was shot, Murdaugh returned home from visiting his terminally ill father to find his wife and son shot to death on June 7.

At the time of the June shootings, Paul Murdaugh was awaiting trial for an alleged drunken boat crash in February 2019 that left 19-year-old Mallory Beach dead.

Agents investigating the double murder also reopened a probe into the 2015 hit-and-run death of 19-year-old Stephen Smith.

Mark Keel, chief of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, urged the public on Monday to let the investigation run its course.

"Investigative decisions we make throughout this case and any potentially related case must ultimately withstand the scrutiny of the criminal justice process," Keel said Monday. "As with all cases, SLED is committed to conducting a professional, thorough, and impartial criminal investigation, no matter where the facts lead us."

