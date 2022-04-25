South Carolina police officer fatally shot while responding to domestic disturbance

KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A 27-year-old South Carolina K-9 police officer and volunteer firefighter was shot and killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning.

Cayce Police Officer Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr responded to a domestic disturbance call just before 3 a.m. Sunday and found a man in the house’s front yard.

As the two began to talk, gunfire rang out from inside.

Barr was hit once, killing him.

After a seven-hour standoff, the man inside, identified later as 36-year-old Austin Leigh Henderson, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“He was dedicated. He was married to this profession. He didn’t have children. He didn’t have a wife. He was married to this profession,” Police Chief Chris Cowan said of Barr at a press conference Sunday.

“He cared about nothing else other than serving his community. And he was shot and killed this morning for no reason. There was no call for it. There was no reason for it. It was inexcusable.”

Barr had previously survived an on-the-job shooting in 2017, when 24-year-old Eugene Jonathon James led him and another officer on a car chase with a stolen car. James eventually dead-ended and continued fleeing on foot before firing on the officers, hitting both. James was also shot by returned fire.

James pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder, failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen pistol, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession of a stolen vehicle and speeding. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2021.

Barr joined the force in 2016 and became a K-9 officer in October 2020, paired with a black Labrador named Molly.

