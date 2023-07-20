South Carolina police probe potential ties between Rex Heuermann and teen who vanished in 2014

Esta imagen de reserva proporcionada por la Oficina del Sheriff del condado de Suffolk muestra a Rex Heuermann, un arquitecto de Long Island que fue acusado el viernes 14 de julio de 2023 de asesinato por la muerte de tres de las 11 víctimas en una larga serie de asesinatos sin resolver. conocidos como los asesinatos de Gilgo Beach. (AP)

South Carolina investigators are probing potential links between alleged Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Huermann and the disappearance of a teen nearly a decade ago.

Aaliyah Hill, 18, was reported missing in 2014 in Rock Hill, near an area where Mr Heuermann bought a plot of land.

“Our investigators have been reviewing any information to see if there is a correlation between the disappearance of Aaliyah Bell and Rex Heuermann,” Rock Hill Lieutenant Michael Chavis told ABC News in a statement. “So far there is no indication that leads us to identify Heuermann as a suspect in this case. We will continue to investigate Bell’s disappearance and follow up on all tips and leads.”

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.