When do South Carolina polls open and close for the 2024 primary?

Washington — South Carolina voters are heading to the polls Saturday for the state's Republican presidential primary, the fourth primary contest of the 2024 campaign. Read on to find out when polls open and what time they'll close.

The state's former governor, Nikki Haley, is the last major Republican running against former President Donald Trump for the nomination. He has won all of the GOP contests so far: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and he was leading polls in Haley's home state through primary day.

South Carolina is an open primary state, so Republicans or Democrats may vote in the GOP primary, as long as they didn't vote in the Democratic primary earlier this month.

What time do polls open in South Carolina?

Polls open at 7 a.m. ET.

What time do polls close in South Carolina?

Polls close at 7 p.m. ET, but voters who are in line when polls close will still be allowed to vote. Voters can find their polling place here.

Was there an early voting period?

Yes, early voting was open in the Republican primary from Feb. 12 through Thursday, Feb. 22.

Why is the 2024 South Carolina Republican primary on a Saturday?

The dates for the presidential primaries are decided by the political parties. South Carolina's Democratic presidential primary also took place on a Saturday.

When will we know South Carolina Republican primary results?

Primary results will start to come in after the polls close. CBS News will not characterize or project the outcome of the race before the last polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

