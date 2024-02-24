South Carolina Presidential Primary: Aiken County sees quiet day as polls open

While the candidates have been campaigning for awhile, for many Aiken County residents, this year's presidential election started over the weekend.

The South Carolina Republican Presidential Preference Primary was Tuesday with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The morning was cold, but sunny and the polls were pretty quiet. Aiken County Registration and Elections Director Cynthia Holland reported about 9 a.m. that, besides getting everybody up and moving this morning, there have been little-to-no issues. Voters like Marne Clark at the Odell Weeks Activity Center in Aiken reported a smooth experience.

"I'm glad to see it's busy, that's always a good sign," he said. "We all have the right to vote and we need to use it."

While there are multiple candidates on the ballot, former president Donald Trump is expected to win in South Carolina and multiple voters like Clark and Mark Bolton, who voted at Aiken High School, expressed their support for Trump.

"I think, when he was in office for four years, he was definitely a leader that was worried and concerned about the welfare of the people in this country," Bolton said. "He was not there for his own political interests and I think he would be a great president for another four years."

Results of the vote will be available later tonight at enr-scvotes.org.

