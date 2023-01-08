South Carolina priest charged with federal sex crimes

4
·2 min read

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina priest who served in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston has been charged with federal sex crimes stemming from allegations that he abused an 11-year-old child.

Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias, known in church as “Father Gonzalez,” was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Miami on Nov. 29, according to court records. A recently unsealed indictment shows Gonzalez-Farias, 68, was charged with aggravated sexual abuse of children, coercion of a minor and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Between Nov. 8 and Nov. 12, 2020, Gonzalez-Farias is accused of taking an 11-year-old child to Florida and engaging in the “intentional touching, not through the clothing, of (the victim’s) genitalia,” according to the indictment.

In a statement provided to The State, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston said they first became aware of an allegation of sexual misconduct with a minor involving Gonzalez-Farias in Dec. 2020 after he had left the country for his home in Chile. The diocese said it notified his parishioners about the abuse allegation in Jan. 2021.

Gonzalez-Farias, was ordained as priest in September 1990. On April 20, 2015, he was transferred to South Carolina as a visiting priest. While in South Carolina, Gonzalez-Farias served in “various parishes and ministries,” according to the indictment. The diocese said his record did not raise any red flags before he was transferred.

“At that time, diocesan officials received a clear background check on him. (Gonzalez-Farias) then completed the Diocese’s Safe Environment training. In accordance with diocesan policy, he was rescreened in July 2020; no criminal activity was noted on that report,” the diocese said in its statement.

In August 2021, Gonzalez-Farias was included on the diocese’s list of “Visiting Priests with a Credible Allegations of Child Sexual Misconduct or Abuse within the Diocese of Charleston,” The State reported. At the time, the diocese said it believed he had returned to Chile.

The diocese said the list was based on “allegations received by the Diocese and a review of priest personnel files."

Gonzalez-Farias is being returned to South Carolina to face the federal charges. Court records did not indicate whether he has been assigned an attorney in the state.

Recommended Stories

  • Mom missing after she didn’t pick up son from school bus stop, Pennsylvania police say

    “There’s no way she would leave him behind,” a neighbor told a TV station. “It’s honestly completely out of character.”

  • Urgent search for a missing Pennsylvania mother

    Investigators said a missing Pennsylvania mother did not pick up her son Wednesday afternoon. Jennifer Brown's family is offering a reward for information and her safe return.

  • Warren Buffett-backed BYD soars past Tesla in China sales as the company bucks wider EV stock sell-off

    Over the past three months, shares of BYD are down just 2%. That's compared to a 54% decline in Tesla over the same time period.

  • A traveler at a Florida airport tried to bring a boa constrictor on a plane, calling it's an 'emotional support pet,' TSA said

    TSA found the snake, named Bartholomew, in the woman's luggage while viewing the X-ray machine at Tampa International Airport.

  • Sean Payton says he and Tom Brady are not a package deal

    Despite a bevy of rumors, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton says he and Tom Brady aren't a package deal this offseason: "I can't speak for Tom"

  • Trevor Lawrence: ‘I lacked confidence’ before switch flipped

    Trevor Lawrence says he used to lack confidence. Not anymore, though.

  • Rod Stewart says ‘farewell’ to late brother Bob after losing eldest sibling Don: ‘Two of my best mates gone’

    Rod Stewart is the youngest of five siblings. The singer has two living sisters, Peggy and Mary. His brothers, Bob and Don Stewart, died in the span of two months.

  • Aid chief: Taliban decrees against women paralyzing NGO work

    The Taliban’s “internal debates and extreme decrees” are paralyzing humanitarian work in Afghanistan, the head of a major aid agency told The Associated Press on Sunday, after he arrived on a week-long trip to talk to Taliban leaders about reversing a ban on women working for national and international non-governmental groups. Jan Egeland, the secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, is the first NGO chief to visit Afghanistan for talks with the Taliban since the ban came into effect more than two weeks ago. Authorities have barred Afghan women from working at NGOs, allegedly because they weren’t wearing the Islamic headscarf correctly.

  • Toyota is wasting an icon as Prius falls behind other brands

    The Prius has become a testament to yesterday's best idea, the best CD player in a download world.

  • William Is ‘Seething’ & ‘Very Upset’ at Harry’s Claim He Physically Attacked Him in His Book—He ‘Can’t Forgive’ Him

    A brother turned archnemesis.

  • Scientists stumble upon tiny, 1-foot snake in rainforest — and discover a new species

    The snake is likely native to Ecuador and was given a name to match, researchers said.

  • Bosnian Serbs award Putin with medal of honor

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The Bosnian Serb separatist leader on Sunday awarded Russian President Vladimir Putin with the highest medal of honor for his “patriotic concern and love” for the Serb-controlled half of Bosnia. “Putin is responsible for developing and strengthening cooperation and political and friendly relations between RS (Republika Srpska) and Russia,” the Bosnian Serb president, Milorad Dodik, said at the awards ceremony in the Bosnian Serb stronghold of Banja Luka. Dodik, who visited Putin in September in Moscow, has maintained close ties with the Russian president despite Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • 30 of the best TV shows based on books you should watch in your lifetime

    Some fans might not know that popular TV series like "You" and "Pretty Little Liars" were actually based on books. Here's everything you should watch.

  • The story of Nearest Green, America's first known Black master distiller

    George Green – the son of distiller Nathan 'Nearest' Green – was one of seven generations of the Green family who worked for the Jack Daniel's distillery. Wikimedia CommonsWhen you hear the name Jack Daniel, whiskey probably comes to mind. But what about the name Nathan “Uncle Nearest” Green? In 2016, The New York Times published a story about the distiller’s “hidden ingredient” – “help from a slave.” In the article, the brand officially acknowledged that an enslaved man, Nearest Green, taught J

  • Alabama offers 2025 QB Quentin Murphy

    The Alabama coaching staff extended an offer to 2025 quarterback Quentin Murphy out of Little Rock, Arkansas.

  • Russia and Ukraine exchange 50 soldiers each in prison release deal

    Russia's defence ministry said the 50 returned Russian soldiers would be flown to Moscow for medical and psychological rehabilitation. "On January 8, as a result of negotiations, 50 Russian servicemen, who were in mortal danger while in captivity, were returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime," it said in a statement. Ukraine confirmed the information and said Russia had freed 50 Ukrainian servicemen as part of the same deal.

  • Little respite in fighting as Ukraine, Russia mark Orthodox Christmas

    Ukrainians and Russians marked Orthodox Christmas on Saturday under the shadow of war,&nbsp;as fighting persisted despite Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's order for his forces to pause attacks. War-scarred cities in eastern Ukraine saw no significant let-up in the fighting, with AFP journalists in the town of Chasiv Yar south of the frontline city of Bakhmut hearing heavy artillery fire throughout much of Saturday morning. The Russian defence ministry insisted its forces were observing the unilateral ceasefire but also said the army had repelled attacks in eastern Ukraine and killed dozens of Ukrainian soldiers on Friday. Ukrainian authorities said only three people were killed on Friday. In Moscow, 70-year-old Putin stood alone at a service at a Kremlin church, the Cathedral of the Annunciation, to mark Orthodox Christmas. In Kyiv, hundreds of worshippers attended a service at the 11th-century Kyiv Pechersk Lavra as Metropolitan Epifaniy, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, led a liturgy in the pro-Western country's most significant Orthodox monastery. President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his evening address, said he was happy to see so many people attend the service on a day that "has already become historic for Ukraine, for the spiritual independence of our people". On the Orthodox Holy Day, "the world was once again able to see how false any words of any level coming from Moscow are," he added. "They said something about an alleged ceasefire... But the reality is Russian shells that again hit Bakhmut and other Ukrainian positions." Ukraine had previously dismissed the ceasefire -- due to last until the end of Saturday (2100 GMT) -- as a tactic by Russia to gain time to regroup its forces. Putin's order to stop fighting came after Moscow suffered its heaviest casualties in a single attack yet, with Ukrainian strikes killing at least 89 troops in the eastern town of Makiivka. - 'Truly historic event' - Ukrainian worshippers hailed the Kyiv mass. "We've waited for this shrine for a long time," Veronika Martyniuk told AFP outside the church. "This is a truly historic event, which I think every Ukrainian has been waiting for. Especially after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion," said&nbsp;the 19-year-old head of a choir from the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk. Security was tight: Worshippers had their passports checked and entered through metal detectors. In the battered town of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine, worshippers gathered in the basement shelter of an apartment building instead of their church down the street, wary of possible shelling. The congregation numbered just nine, down from its pre-war total of 100, as many residents have fled to safer territory. In both Russia and Ukraine, Orthodox Christianity is the dominant religion and used to be seen as one of the strongest bonds tying the two nations. The Ukrainian Church was previously under Moscow's jurisdiction but severed ties after Russia launched its invasion last February. Ordinary Ukrainians have also largely turned their backs on the Russian Orthodox Church, whose leader Patriarch Kirill has backed the invasion. The Orthodox Church of Ukraine was established in 2018 but remains unrecognised by the Moscow Patriarchate. - 'Fake ceasefire' - Presidential adviser&nbsp;Mykhailo Podolyak&nbsp;on Saturday accused Russian troops of firing along the entire contact line despite the announced ceasefire. The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said Russia launched one missile strike and fired 20 rockets from multiple launchers over the past 24 hours. Two people died and seven were wounded in the eastern region of Donetsk, while in the southern region of Kherson one person was killed seven were injured Friday, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine's presidency. "Peaceful settlements in the region were attacked with artillery, anti-aircraft guns, mortars and tanks," said Yaroslav Yanushevych, the head of the Kherson regional administration. In a message released by the Kremlin, Putin congratulated Orthodox Christians, saying the holiday inspired "good deeds and aspirations". He also praised the Orthodox Church for "supporting our soldiers taking part in a special military operation", using the Kremlin term for the offensive in Ukraine. Meanwhile the British government announced it would host a meeting of justice ministers in March to discuss ways to support the International Criminal Court's investigation of alleged war crimes in Ukraine. In December ICC prosecutor Karim Khan, who is set to take part in the March conference, urged the international community to support and fund the inquiry, saying: "We need the tools to do the job. We do not have those tools." bur-as/pvh/js

  • Javier Mendez doesn’t expect Islam Makhachev to finish Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284

    Javier Mendez expects Alexander Volkanovski to go the full 25 minutes with Islam Makhachev at UFC 284.

  • NFL winners, losers from Week 18's Saturday games: Damar Hamlin, defense and punters loom large

    The NFL community showed their love for Damar Hamlin on the same day he made his first public comments via social media.

  • Philippine military chief replaced by retiring general

    Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday cut short the term of the military chief of staff he appointed five months ago and replaced him with a retiring general without explaining the surprise move. Marcos’s office announced the replacement of Lt. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro, who had received the highest military award for combat bravery. A statement late Friday that did not specify any reason for the change in military leadership.