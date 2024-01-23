When are the South Carolina primaries for Democrats and Republicans? Who's on the ballot?

With the South Carolina Democratic primary less than two weeks away, and the Republican primary later in February, voters may be wondering who's on the ballot, where to vote and how to make sure you're registered.

Is the South Carolina primary open or closed?

South Carolina is an open primary state, which means residents can vote in either the Democratic primary on Saturday, Feb. 3 or the Republican primary three weeks later on Saturday, Feb. 24, regardless of party affiliation. However, voters cannot vote in both primaries.

Unregistered South Carolinians hoping to vote in the Republican primary still have a few days left to register, with the cutoff being this Thursday, Jan. 25.

South Carolina's open primary rule differs from New Hampshire, whose primary for both parties is happening today.

The Greenville News' voting guide offers more information on candidates from both parties including incumbent President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and others.

Independent and third-party candidates running for president will not appear on the primary ballots. Dr. Jill Stein announced in November she will be seeking the nomination from the Green Party, and Independent candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. are among those whose names are expected to appear on the ballot in November. Kennedy filed to run as a Democrat until he dropped out and re-entered as an independent weeks before the Oct. 27 filing deadline.

Feb. 3 Democratic primary: Who's on the ballot?

The three candidates on the Democratic ballot in South Carolina are incumbent President Joe Biden, House Representative Dean Phillips (D-MN) and author and speaker Marianne Williamson, who previously ran for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 election.

Biden is seeking re-election after defeating Donald Trump in his own 2020 bid for re-election.

In the 2020 South Carolina Democratic primary, Biden collected 48.4% of the vote (39 delegates) while U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) collected 19.9% of the vote (15 delegates.)

Feb. 24 Republican primary: Who's on the ballot?

Candidates still in the race whose names appear on the ballot are former President Donald J. Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, CEO and co-founder of Generational Equity Group, Ryan Binkley and a former special operations officer, David Stuckenberg.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race for the Republican nomination Sunday ahead of the New Hampshire primary. DeSantis defeated Haley by two points to finish in second place in the Iowa caucuses.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) dropped out of the race back in November.

The Republican Party did not hold a 2020 primary in South Carolina due to overwhelming support for Trump.

Is South Carolina the first Democratic primary in 2024?

Because of decisions made by the Democratic National Committee a year ago, South Carolina will be the first Democratic primary in the nation to appear with Biden's name on it. Due to pushback from the New Hampshire state legislature, which decided to host the primary anyway, Biden is conducting a write-in campaign in New Hampshire today without his name appearing on the ballot.

New Hampshire is required by law to hold the first primary in the country and its Republican-run legislature declined to accommodate the DNC’s rule change, USA TODAY reported. Traditionally, Iowa and New Hampshire have preceded South Carolina.

The DNC said the switch was made to elevate diverse voices early in the presidential nominating contest. South Carolina is 26.3% Black, compared to New Hampshire at 2%, according to 2020 U.S. Census data.

Primary or caucus: What's the difference between the Iowa Caucus and a presidential primary?

How do I check my registration and voting location?

South Carolinians must be registered at least 30 days before an election. While the deadline has passed for the Feb. 3 Democratic primary, state voters must register no later than this Thursday, Jan. 25 for the Republican primary on Feb. 24.

To register online, use the SC Votes portal and keep your valid S.C. Driver’s License or DMV ID handy. If you have moved, you must first update your address with the DMV. You can update your address online with the DMV.

To check your voter information, sample ballot and election-day polling precinct, reference the South Carolina Election Commission's online portal.

When is early voting in South Carolina?

Early voting is open for the Democratic primary from now until next Friday, Feb. 2, except for Sunday, Jan. 28. Early voting for the Republican primary runs from Feb. 12 until Feb. 22, except for Feb. 18-19. Voters can check polling locations on scvotes.org. Please carry a valid photo I.D. when going to vote.

Additional information, including how to register in person or by mail, can be found in The News' voter registration guide.

