South Carolina primary: Biden expected to win, but where does he stand with Black voters?

US President Joe Biden speaks during South Carolina's First in the Nation Dinner at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, South Carolina, on Jan. 27, 2024.

President Joe Biden is predicted to win the South Carolina Democratic primary soon after the polls close on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7 pm Eastern.

A near effortless win resulted from last month's New Hampshire primary, where Biden took nearly 64% of the vote off a write-in campaign, has him confident for the Palmetto state.

So, other than knowing what percentage of the vote he'll win, what else could these results reveal?

An updated state of the race

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minnesota, and author Marianne Williamson, Democratic presidential candidates for president, appear in Manchester, New Hampshire for a debate Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Biden has faced pushback from a few Democratic politicians and a growing number of registered voters to not seek re-election, mainly due to concerns about his age.

Despite polling noting that voters are apprehensive about the 81-year-old and his 77-year-old Republican frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, both are ahead of each of their respective party candidates.

Biden is facing two Democratic challengers on the South Carolina ballot:

Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips: The congressman and former businessman took second place in New Hampshire with less than 20% of the vote. Phillips has been outspoken about his desire for a Biden alternative, citing age and cognitive concerns. While serving the third district, Phillips has voted almost 100% of the time with Biden's policies in Congress.

Marianne Williamson: This is the self-help author's second time running for the presidency, the first being in 2020. Williamson took 4% of the vote in New Hampshire.

With both challengers ranking so low in polls and in the first unofficial primary, many wonder how much longer they can stay in the race.

How Biden did with turning out Black voters

In 2020, South Carolina, and Black voters in particular, were crucial to Biden's victory.

But the polls are not telling the same story for 2024.

A New York Times/Siena poll found Trump's connection with the Black voter base going up as Biden's is slipping fast.

It's clear: Biden needs Black voters, and how many of them show up for him could be a key insight into what the rest of this year looks like for the president.

Though his fellow Democratic challengers aren't a threat to Biden, Trump could be if he loses this crucial block of voters.

Who turned out for the president (and who didn't)

Exit polling released by various media outlets will tell us not only the demographics of people who voted but also their views and why they showed up.

New Hampshire exit polling revealed holes in Trump's campaign as well as strategies for Biden to beat him by attracting independents, should they be the party nominees in November.

Sam Woodward is the Minnesota elections reporting fellow for USA TODAY. Reach her at swoodward@gannett.com or on X @woodyreports.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: South Carolina primary: Biden's expected win, thanks to Black voters