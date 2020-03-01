South Carolina primary: Joe Biden scores major Super Tuesday endorsement as he wins first state

Joe Biden claimed his first primary victory in South Carolina, a must-win state for the former vice president following disappointing performances in Iowa and New Hampshire, and a distant second-place finish in Nevada last weekend.

He has been leading polls in the state, which has the most diverse electorate yet among early primary states. Any upset would seriously damage his prospects, although he would hope to make amends when 14 more states go to the polls in four days' time on Super Tuesday.

Bernie Sanders, so far the runaway leader of the pack, is expected to finish in second place, with a surprise third for Tom Steyer, the billionaire environmental campaigner who has been courting the African American vote in South Carolina with dozens of appearances and millions spent on ads.

Following the results, he dropped out the race after not meeting a necessary threshold to receive any delegates.

South Carolina is a serious test for the other candidates as well. Pete Buttigieg is so far the leading moderate and is keen to consolidate that position at the expense of Mr Biden, Mike Bloomberg (who is not on the ballot until Super Tuesday) and Amy Klobuchar.





Elizabeth Warren, Mr Sanders' main rival for the progressive vote, hoped to see some momentum following her performance in Democratic debates after failing to break through in the previous contests. She ended up falling to fifth place in South Carolina, her worst finishing yet.

