South Carolina primary win puts Biden back in contention — but can he catch Bernie?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After finishing a disappointing fourth in Iowa, a dismal fifth in New Hampshire and a distant second in Nevada, Joe Biden needed a big win in South Carolina on Saturday to keep his primary campaign alive.

He got one.

The question now is whether it will be enough: enough to resuscitate his formerly frontrunning bid, refill his empty coffers, reverse his stagnant poll numbers and propel him to the kind of comeback performance on Super Tuesday that could slow Bernie Sanders’s momentum — and perhaps leave Biden as the last Democrat standing between Sanders and the nomination.

We’ll find out in 72 hours.

“Let me talk directly to Democrats across America, especially those who will be voting on Super Tuesday: This is the moment to choose the path forward for our party,” Biden said in his victory speech at the University of South Carolina. “If Democrats want a nominee who’s a Democrat — a lifelong Democrat, a proud Democrat, an Obama-Biden Democrat — then join us. We have the option of winning big or losing big. That’s the choice.

“Most Americans don’t want the promise of revolution,” Biden added, implicitly contrasting himself with Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist who identifies as an independent in the Senate and frequently calls for “political revolution.” “False promises are deceptive. Talk of revolution isn’t changing anybody’s life. We need real changes right now.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at his primary night event at the University of South Carolina on Feb. 29 in Columbia, S.C. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

On the floor of the packed volleyball center, Biden’s supporters agreed. “I think tonight will be a big boost for Biden, like a springboard to Super Tuesday,” Brandon Koon, 34, told Yahoo News. “After tonight, it’s like Biden and Bernie. South Carolina launched [Barack] Obama to the White House, and I’m hoping it does the same for Joe.”

The Palmetto State was always supposed to be Biden’s firewall: a place where the Democratic primary electorate is more than 55 percent black, where nearly every black leader, including the Democratic kingmaker Rep. James Clyburn, endorsed him and where he spent considerable amounts of time when he was Obama’s vice president. Biden even summered on Kiawah Island.

But after Biden’s weak showings in Iowa and New Hampshire, his longtime polling lead here, once as large as 25 percent, collapsed. By last week, Sanders, hot off winning the most votes in all three early states, had pulled within three points of catching up.

Former Vice President Joe Biden looks on as U.S. Rep. and House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) announces his endorsement for Biden at Trident Technical College February 26, 2020 in North Charleston, South Carolina. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

So how did Biden turn it around and wind up defeating Sanders by nearly 30 points in a crowded field? And what does it mean heading into the single biggest day on the primary calendar, when a full third of all Democratic delegates will be up for grabs in 14 states, plus American Samoa and citizens living abroad?

“Joe Biden fought to earn every vote in South Carolina, a state where he has deep relationships and a long history,” T.J. Ducklo, Biden’s national press secretary, told Yahoo News. “You saw that on display all week, but especially during Jim Clyburn's powerful endorsement, which came the morning after a commanding debate performance. We expect a strong finish in South Carolina to propel us into Super Tuesday, where a lot of the states look demographically like South Carolina does, and where the VP has an unmatched network of endorsers and supporters across communities.”