South Carolina QB, kicker commitments set personal milestones in latest games

A pair of South Carolina football commitments had personal bests in their high school games over the weekend.

Class of 2024 quarterback Dante Reno and kicker Mason Love hit milestones in their wins.

Reno was 25-of-40 passing for a career high 414 yards and also two rushing touchdowns in helping Cheshire Academy (Conn.) to a 35-33 victory over Phillips Exeter Academy (NH) on Saturday.

In two games this season, Reno is 43-of-70 passing for 753 yards and six total touchdowns.

Love broke his own school record on Friday with a 57-yard field goal in a Park Hill South (Mo.) 29-25 loss to Liberty. The senior has four field goals this season of 50 yards or more.

Bucey vs. Smith

Two future Gamecocks met head to head this past week as Calvary Day (Ga.), which featured David Bucey, played Michael Smith’s Savannah Christian (Ga.) team. Calvary Day won, 42-21, to move to 5-0 on the season.

Smith caught two passes for 72 yards, intercepted a pass and had two tackles on defense. For the season, he has 12 catches for 299 yards and five touchdowns.

Bucey had three catches for 45 yards, a touchdowns and also had four tackles, a forced fumble. For the season he has 14 catches for 198 yards and four touchdowns on offense and 24 tackles on defense.

How other USC commits are doing

Mazeo Bennett, WR, Greenville: Bennett’s team was off this week. For the season, he has 11 catches for 242 yards but has missed time with a concussion.

Landon Duckworth, QB, Jackson (Ala.): Class of 2026 quarterback commit was 16-of-23 passing for 169 yards, two touchdowns and 44 yards rushing in a win over Bayside Academy. For the season, Duckworth is 54-of-82 passing for 868 yards and 12 touchdowns, and 181 yards rushing and an additional score.

Blake Franks, OL, Greenville: Was off this week. For the year, he has graded out at 89.7% with 30 pancake blocks in five games.

Michael Fuller, RB, Wayne County (Ga.): Fuller rushed for 156 yards and a TD in the 9-0 win over Jenkins. It was Fuller’s fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season. For the year, he has rushed for 887 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Wendall Gregory, LB, Walton (Ga.): Was off this week. In four games this season, Gregory has 18 tackles, seven for loss and five sacks.

Kelvin Hunter, RB/DB, West Florence: Hunter had five tackles in a loss to Byrnes on Friday. For the season, he has 21 tackles, five for loss, two blocked kicks and a forced fumble.

Braydon Lee, DB Charles Herbert (Md.): Last week’s game was postponed until Tuesday. In three games this season, Lee has three tackles.

Josiah Thompson, OL, Dillon: Thompson graded out at 90% with five pancake blocks in win over Marlboro County. The five-star prospect has graded out at 90% or more in every game with more than 30 pancake blocks and no sacks allowed in five games.