South Carolina security guards attempted to poison boss with eyedrops: cops

Two South Carolina hotel security guards were arrested after allegedly trying to poison their boss with eyedrops.

The two men, 47-year-old Andrew Doty and 30-year-old Hunter Howard, were employees at Sea Pines, a resort on Hilton Head Island.

A witness said the two put eye drops into their supervisor’s personal coffee maker on March 6, but was able to warn the boss before he drank any of the coffee. Doty and Howard were arrested Friday and charged with tampering with a human drug product or food item with the intent to do bodily harm to a person, a felony.

Both men face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

According to Poison Control, eye drops can cause sleepiness, lowered blood pressure and a slowed heart rate when used in high amounts. If swallowed, eye drops can result in serious toxicity or death.