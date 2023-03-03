South Carolina Senate approves two bills adding fentanyl crimes to state law

Mar. 2—The S.C. Senate took steps toward alleviating the Palmetto State's fentanyl epidemic last week.

The Senate voted unanimously to approve the second readings of bills adding the crimes of trafficking in fentanyl and fentanyl-induced homicide to the South Carolina Code of Laws.

Fentanyl is a manmade opioid up to 50 times stronger than morphine, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported in February, drug overdose deaths involving fentanyl increased 35% from 2020 to 2021, from 1,100 deaths in 2020 to 1,494 deaths in 2021.

S.C. Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken, sponsored the bill adding trafficking in fentanyl to state code.

As amended, the bill establishes penalties based on how much fentanyl a person constructively possesses. For a person with between 4-14 grams whose never been convicted of the charge, penalties are between seven and 25 years in prison, no portion of which can be suspended and a fine of $50,000. For a person with a previous conviction for the same amount of fentanyl, penalties increase to a mandatory minimum of 25 years and a $100,000 fine. For a person with between 14-28 grams of fentanyl, penalties are a mandatory minimum of 25 years and a $200,000 fine. For a person with more than 28 grams, penalties are between a mandatory minimum of 25 years and 40 years in prison and a $200,000 fine.

The bill also adds a felony charge for possession of more than 2 grains of fentanyl. Penalties are up to five years in person or a $5,000 fine or both for a first offense; up to 10 years in prison, a $7,500 fine or both for a second offense; and up to 15 years in prison, a fine of $10,000 or both for a third or subsequent offense. The sentence of a person convicted of first- or second-offense possession of fentanyl can be suspended and probation granted.

On Feb. 22, the Senate voted 45-0 to approve third and final reading of the bill and send it to the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Young, Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, and Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington, were among the affirmative votes.

The bill was introduced in the House Feb. 23 and referred to the Judiciary Committee.

Senate President Thomas Alexander, R-Oconee, and several others sponsored the bill adding fentanyl-induced homicide to state code. As amended, the bill establishes a penalty of up to 30 years in prison for a person convicted of fentanyl-induced homicide and arguing the decedent contributed to his death by taking the drug is not a defense unless there is clear and convincing evidence the decedent was attempting suicide.

The Senate voted 43-0 to approve second reading of the bill Feb. 22. Third reading was approved via voice vote the next day and the bill was sent to the House.

Young, Massey and Setzler were among the affirmative votes.

The bill was introduced in the House on Tuesday and referred to the Judiciary Committee.